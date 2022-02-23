From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Colder air has arrived in the Big Country and unfortunately the winter weather will not be limited to chilly temperatures, we will also look forward to chances of freezing precipitation causing travel headaches for the area. For your Wednesday, we will see a 30% chance of a wintry mix and the high getting up to 27 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the north northeast at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see a 60% chance of a wintry mix and the overnight low dropping down to around 20 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.