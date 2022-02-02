From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The much-anticipated cold front bringing some of the coldest air of the winter season is arriving in the Big Country today. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see temperatures dropping to around 29 degrees by 5pm with an 80% chance of freezing precipitation for late afternoon. Winds will be gusty at 15-20 mph from the north. For tonight, we will see a 90% chance of snow with accumulations up to 3 inches. The overnight will drop to 11 degrees with wind chills between 1-11. Winds will be from the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.