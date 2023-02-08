From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Showers and moisture will wrap up today and we should be looking at a drier weather pattern for the Big Country. Temps will also generally stay in the 50’s for the rest of the week and be warmer by the weekend. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 50% showers chance and a high of 54 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 38 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.