From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More mild weather is headed for the Big Country as we will continue to see afternoon highs climb into the 60’s & 70’s and those overnight lows coming down to around the freezing mark over the next several days. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and a high climbing all the way to around 66 degrees. The winds will be light out of the north at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will expect mostly clear skies and a low dropping to around 32 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south southwest.