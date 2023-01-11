From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Peaks & valleys in the forecast with breaks from the warm weather will give way to cooler temps. Weak fronts will continue as the pattern. Tonight, one of those fronts will move through the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. The winds will be strong by late day from the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low of 42 degrees. The winds will be from the west at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.