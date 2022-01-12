Abilene area forecast: Wednesday January 12th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The warm up for the rest of this week will continue. You will see those afternoon highs getting up into the 70’s by Thursday before we welcome the next cold front just in time for the upcoming weekend. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high up around 64 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5 mph from the west southwest. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping to around 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at around 5 mph.