From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Changes in the weather pattern coming up include cooler temps with slight rain chances as we go through the next seven days. Those moisture chances still look fairly slim, but we will take what we can. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 65 degrees. The winds will be strong from the west at 20-25 with gusts up to 30mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low at a chilly 35 degrees. The winds will settle out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.