Abilene area forecast: Wednesday January 19th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The cold front we have been telling you about since the beginning of the week will finally move through and usher some very frigid air into the Big Country the next couple of days. For your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and temps dropping all day to the lower 40’s later on today. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 making those wind chills low. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a very cold 21 degree low. The winds will be from the north northeast at 10-20 mph.