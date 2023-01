From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Precipitation may have come to a close across the Big Country but we just won’t be able to escape the colder temps that will be with us at least through the rest of this week. Bundle up if you go out. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of a cool 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a very frigid 28 degrees. The winds will be from the west northwest at 5 mph.