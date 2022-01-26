Abilene area forecast: Wednesday January 26th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are going to see one more day under the influence of some cold air and yes even the chance of light snow for the Big Country before we see a dramatic improvement into your Thursday afternoon. For today, look for a 30% chance of snow with little or no accumulations and a high of only 37 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 28 degrees. The winds will shift to the south at around 5-10 mph.