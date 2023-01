From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

So far 2023 has proven to be mild and uneventful and it looks like the same pattern will be with us at least through the rest of the week as we will see mild temps. For this afternoon, look for sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 10-15 gusts to 25 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 34 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.