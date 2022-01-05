KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday January 5th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

I hope you did not get used to the warmer weather we had yesterday where some areas of the Big Country approached the 70 degree mark. Today, it’s a different story. For later this afternoon we will see sunny skies and a high up around 59 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at 5-10 mph from the north northwest through the afternoon. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low dropping to around 26 degrees. The winds will be light from the east at around 5 mph through most of the night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration