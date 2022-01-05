Abilene area forecast: Wednesday January 5th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

I hope you did not get used to the warmer weather we had yesterday where some areas of the Big Country approached the 70 degree mark. Today, it’s a different story. For later this afternoon we will see sunny skies and a high up around 59 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at 5-10 mph from the north northwest through the afternoon. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low dropping to around 26 degrees. The winds will be light from the east at around 5 mph through most of the night.