From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Good news and bad news in the weather department as it looks like good news is we have a cold front moving through the area today. The bad news is it won’t figure much into the hot summer temps. For today, look for sunny skies and an afternoon high up at 104 degrees. The winds will shift to the north at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of scattered showers and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be from the east southeast at 5-15 mph.