From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The hot weather for all of the Big Country will continue with the only real break being slightly cooler temps by the time we get toward the weekend. It will remain hot! For this afternoon, we will look for sunny skies and very hot weather with a high at around 108 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of south southeast at around 10-15 mph.