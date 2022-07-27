From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have a couple more days of really hot weather before we see a slight improvement headed toward the weekend with cooler air and even some slight rain chances for the Big Country. For your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and hot temps with a high of 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.