From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Unfortunately there is no real relief anytime soon from our summertime heat wave for the Big Country. We will continue to see hot temps with afternoon readings into the 100’s each day. For your Wednesday, look for sunny skies and a high up around 103 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.