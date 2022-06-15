From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More summer-like weather is headed for the Big Country as temperatures are expected to hover right around the century mark the next couple of days bringing extreme heat to the area. For your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and a high around 100 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see a few clouds out there and an overnight low around 77 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 15-20 mph from the south.