From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Enjoy the cooler temps for the next couple of days because as we roll into the weekend, we are headed back to the warm side of things with readings very close to those 100 degree temps. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of only 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 15-20 mph.