From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Triple digits in the forecast will continue across the Big Country and it looks like a couple of cooler days and then toward the weekend, well you guessed it….more heat headed our way for the area. For today, mostly sunny skies and a high of 107 degrees. The winds will be light at 10 mph from the southeast. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers and a low around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph.