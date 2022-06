From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The long term forecast shows the possibility of cooler weather moving in by the time Monday rolls around. However for the present, we will continue with those toasty triple digits. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will look for mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.