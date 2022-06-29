From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern is headed for a change over the next several days and unfortunately those changes are not necessarily good as they point to hotter and drier conditions. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and warm conditions with a high of 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will look for mostly clear skies and a low around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph.