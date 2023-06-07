From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our rainy and cooler weather will quickly come to a close as a summer-like feel will move into the Big Country. In fact afternoon highs late in the forecast period look to be in the 90’s consistently. For today, mostly sunny skies and a high around 85 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5 mph from the southeast. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers early. The low will drop to around 64 degrees and the winds will be around 5-10 mph from the southeast.