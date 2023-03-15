From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Warm & windy weather will continue for the Big Country as we look for some changes into Thursday late with a new cold front and cooler temps with rain chances coming as we head for the weekend. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 74 degrees. The winds will remain strong at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph from the south. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The low will be 58 degrees and the winds will be out of the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph.