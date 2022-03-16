From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More winds and dry conditions meaning an increased fire danger is what’s in store for all of the Big Country as spring break weather in west Texas is in full swing. For the rest of your Wednesday, we are going to see sunny skies and windy weather with a high up around 83 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.