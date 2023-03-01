From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No signs of any winter weather coming up any time soon in the extended forecast as it will remain above seasonal with a few cold front coming thru at least the weekend. It will remain dry & mild. For your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at around 10 mph.