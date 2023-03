From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are a fan of warmer and spring like weather then you would be pleased to know warmer weather will be a mainstay of the forecast for the next several days to come. So enjoy it. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 from the southwest. For tonight, we will expect mostly cloudy skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.