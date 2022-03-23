From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The cooler weather across the Big Country will slowly give way to warmer conditions across the area. We will head toward the 80’s by the time Friday rolls around. For the rest of today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 60 degrees. It will also be windy with winds from the north northwest at 10-120 with gusts up to 30 mph. ​​For the rest of this evening, look for mainly clear skies with a very chilly 35 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph.