From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler weather is quickly moderating to warmer temps as we move through today and into tomorrow. A much welcome rain chance will also accompany the forecast into your Thursday late day. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high up around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will become strong at 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph out of the south southeast.