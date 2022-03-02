From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It’s just the beginning of March but already we are getting a really good taste of spring-like weather for all of the Big Country. Temps this week will continue to be in the 70’s for highs. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high will rise to around 75 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at around 5 mph from the south southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 43 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5 mph from the south.