From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures this week will be close to near seasonal as we look for mild weather and very limited rain chances in the upcoming forecast for all of the Big Country. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see lots of sun in those Texas skies and the afternoon high will be up around 68 degrees. The winds will be on the gusty side from the northwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will be looking for mostly clear skies and a low down around 42 degrees. The winds will continue strong from the east at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.