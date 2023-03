From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are enjoying the precipitation in the area and the precipitation chances, more is in store for the Big Country for today and into tonight. For today, we will see a 40% chance of showers through the day and a high of 53 degrees. Winds will be light from the north at 10 mph. For tonight, a 30% chance of showers and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be on the light side out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.