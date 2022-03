From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The next couple of days for the Big Country look to be seasonal looking with nice and mild weather, but don’t be deceived. A strong cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday. For the rest of your Wednesday, look for sunny skies and a high up around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low down around 40 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.