From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We hate to sound like a broken record but our rain chances are going to continue as we adjust to a warm afternoon and rain chance type of forecast at least for the next several days in the Big Country. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of storms. The high will be 84 degrees and the winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers early. The overnight low will be around 66 degrees and the winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.