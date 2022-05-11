From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

By the time we actually roll into summer for the Big Country. We will be very prepared with all the warmth around here lately as the rest of this week looks to be continued hot & dry for the area. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and hot with a high of 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see a few clouds moving with partly cloudy skies and a low down around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.