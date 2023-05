From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After seeing a few days with less rain chances, we now focus to the rest of the week where those rainfall opportunities make a return to the Big Country with a chance of good rainfall for the area. For Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10 mph.