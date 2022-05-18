From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No real break in our weather pattern is expected at least till the weekend when a cold front comes in and brings us closer to near normal for the entire Big Country. A welcome sight. For today, we will be looking at sunny skies and a hot afternoon high of 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low cooling off to around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.