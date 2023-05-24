From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A warm & humid pattern continues for the area as highs will be mid to upper 80’s thru Saturday. Then by Sunday, we lose the rain chances and we welcome more of a summer feel for the area. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers & storms. The high will be 81 degrees and winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers early. The low will get to around 65 degrees and winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph.