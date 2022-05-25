From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Don’t get too accustomed to cooler temps and rain chances in the forecast because things will change fast as we head for the weekend with hot readings headed our way for all of the area. For the rest of today, we will see rain chances gone and clearing skies by late in the day. The high will be 78 degrees and the winds will be out of the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.