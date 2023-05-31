From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern for the area continues to be on the mild, warm, and drier side but things will change by the time Friday rolls around as precip chances are introduced back into the forecast. For today, mostly cloudy skies and warm with a high around 87 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.