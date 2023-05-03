From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A typical spring weather pattern will continue for the Big Country as we head through the rest of the forecast period. We will see slight rain chances and warm temps at least through the weekend. For today, we will expect mostly sunny skies and a high around 84 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and a low around 65 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.