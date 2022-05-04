From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances have returned into the forecast and along with the opportunity for rain we will be on the lookout for severe weather for the Big Country as well. For today, we expect a 40% chance of storms otherwise clouds moving in and a high of 85 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 mph. ​​For this evening, look for a 40% chance of showers & storms early otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.