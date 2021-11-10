Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 10th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have one more really warm day before things get somewhat back to normal with our weather pattern and more seasonal fall like conditions. Expect a much different day into your Thursday. In the meantime for today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 79 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph out of the south. . In the meantime for this evening, we will be looking at mostly clear skies and a low down around a pleasant 49 degrees. The winds will settle a bit out of the southwest at around 5-15 mph.