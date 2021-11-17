Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 17th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Today will be a day of changes in the weather for the Big Country as we will shift toward a more fall-like pattern with the passage of a cold front. For today, we will see a few clouds but generally sunny and a high of 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. They will also shift to the north late. For tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 gusting up to 30 mph.