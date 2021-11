From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Changes in the weather pattern are expected by tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front pushes in through the Big Country bringing more seasonal weather for your holiday. For your Wednesday, we will see more clouds rolling in and a high of a very warm 73 degrees. The winds will be very gusty out of the south southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see more clouds and a 20% chance of showers with a low down around 43 degrees.