From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Great looking weather will continue for the next few days despite a weak front moving through the area on Thanksgiving Day. Expect near seasonal conditions each day with cool nights on tap. For your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.