From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances are back into the extended forecast as a vigorous storm system will approach the Big Country over the next few days and give us more needed rain chances for the area. For today though, we will see sunny skies and a high up around a warm 76 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 5-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight though, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph.