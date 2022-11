From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cold weather has arrived in the Big Country and we will see one chilly day before our pattern returns slowly to warmer temps over the next couple of days. Temps will be above normal for the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up only around 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.