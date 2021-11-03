Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 3rd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Don’t look for any quick warm up in this forecast as more cool weather will stick around with a gradual warm up expected just in time for the upcoming weekend. By Saturday we should be back to near seasonal. For the rest of your Wednesday afternoon, we will see showers all day otherwise cloudy skies and a high only up to near 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. ​​For this evening, we will see showers wrap up with cloudy skies and a low down around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.