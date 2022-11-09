From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Warm weather will quickly come to an end tomorrow with the passage of a cold front that promises to pack a punch and bring cooler weather for the entire Big Country just in time for Thanksgiving. For today though, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening though, we will see partly cloudy skies and a mild 64 degrees. The winds will remain strong at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph from the south southeast.