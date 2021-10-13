Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 13th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The unsettled weather pattern over the Big Country will continue to take center stage as we head through the rest of the day with more rain chances for the entire Big Country. For this afternoon, we will look for mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and storms. The high will get up to around 82 degrees. The winds will generally be light at 5-10 mph out of the southwest. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The low will drop down to around 62 degrees. The winds will be near calm at 5 mph from the south.